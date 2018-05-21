Actor Rick Hoffman, raised in Roslyn Heights, was among the "Suits" stars who attended former cast-mate Meghan Markle's wedding to England's Prince Harry on Saturday, and who posted both congratulations and grateful astonishment on social media.

"Out of a dream," Hoffman, who plays Louis Litt on the USA Network comedy-drama about a New York law firm, wrote on Instagram. "The greatest weekend ever with the most fun group of pals!! #surrealdream," he added, posting a video of chatting groups of guests outside Windsor Castle.

He also gave a shout-out to former cast-mate Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross, the husband of Markle's character Rachel Zane on the show. "As much as @halfadams is missed on set this year, this trip only reconfirmed we will always be family and I am so proud and excited for his future," Hoffman wrote, posting a photo of himself and Adams together. "It was a dream to share this once in a lifetime experience with him, and the whole @suits_usa gang to celebrate Meghan and Harry's wedding. Will never forget this other worldly experience."

Other cast members also offered good wishes to the new couple. Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen, wrote on Instagram she found it "hard to believe that yesterday at this time we were preparing to head out to the Royal Wedding. I'm still speechless. Still processing." Her businessman husband "Santtu [Seppala] and I were honored to witness such a sublime and emotional event, We wish the happy couple every blessing with all our hearts."

And Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter, wrote, "Congrats to Meghan and Prince Harry on your nuptials. Enjoyed meeting many of your family and friends and an incredible honor to be a part of the whole celebration. May your journey together be full of love and children. Cheers!"