TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Woman who says Rick James raped her in 1979 sues estate

Rick James records a collaboration on rapper Bump

Rick James records a collaboration on rapper Bump J's album at Record Plant Studios on July 8, 2004, in Los Angeles.  Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

By The Associated Press
Print

A woman who says she was raped by late R&B singer Rick James when she was 15 years old is suing his estate for $50 million.

The unidentified plaintiff says James raped her while she was staying at a group home in upstate Buffalo in 1979. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday against the James Ambrose Johnson Jr. 1999 Trust, which is run by the singer's estate. The suit was filed under New York State's Child Victims Act, which opened a 1-year litigation window for victims who were once blocked by the statute of limitations.

In the lawsuit, the woman said James was visiting one of the parents at the group home. She said he came into her room after dinner and raped her.

The woman says she has suffered “physical, psychological and emotional injury” due to the alleged assault.

A representative of the trust did not respond to requests for comment from The Buffalo News.

James, a Buffalo native, was convicted in 1993 of assaulting two women, in 1991 and 1992. He served more than two years in prison.

He was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Aug. 6, 2004.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Gina Kirschenheiter attends the opening night of Divorced LI 'Real Housewife,' boyfriend now living together 
Zoe Kravitz stars in Hulu's version of "High 'High Fidelity': Streaming version can't find its own voice
Taylor Kyriacou races to finish her chocolate cupcakes LIer competes on episode of Food Network show
Justice Smith attends the premiere of "Pokemon Justice Smith talks 'All the Bright Places,' more
Nicholas Rowe stars as George Washington in History's 'Washington':  Levelheaded, clearly told miniseries
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: CEO and founder 'Amazon Empire': Chilling, exhaustive and fair
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search