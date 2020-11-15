TODAY'S PAPER
Suspect arrested in NYC attack on actor Rick Moranis, police say

Actor Rick Moranis' representative confirmed that he had been attacked by a male assailant in an unprovoked attack near Central Park on Oct. 1. Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo

By The Associated Press
Print

A New York City man was arrested Saturday in connection with an unprovoked assault against Rick Moranis that occurred as the 67-year-old actor was walking near Central Park in October.

The NYPD said that 35-year-old Marquis Ventura, whom authorities listed as homeless, was arrested Saturday afternoon. It wasn't known if Ventura had retained an attorney who could comment.

Moranis, known for his work in the 1980s sketch comedy series "Second City Television" and roles in movies such as "Ghostbusters," "Spaceballs" and "Honey I Shrunk the Kids," was walking on a sidewalk near Central Park on the morning of Oct. 1 when he was attacked.

Video released by police showed a man wearing a black "I [heart] NY" sweatshirt hit Moranis with a sucker punch and knock him to the ground.

Police did not identify Moranis at the time, but the actor's representative, Troy Bailey, confirmed that his client had been attacked. Police characterized it as a "random, unprovoked assault."

By The Associated Press

