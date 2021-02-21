TODAY'S PAPER
Ricki Lake announces engagement to Ross Burningham

Ricki Lake, seen in June 2019, publicly announced

Ricki Lake, seen in June 2019, publicly announced her engagement to Ross Burningham on Instagram Saturday.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Actress and former talk-show host Ricki Lake is engaged.

"Friends, I'm so so so excited to share some good news! I'm engaged!" Lake, 52, said Saturday on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself and Ross Burningham.

"This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human," she continued. "Our next chapter is sure to be a good one."

Burningham's Instagram account is private.

Among those commenting congratulations on Lake's account were Merrick-raised pop star Debbie Gibson, who wrote, "Ohhhh so sweet!!! So happy for you both. Love you girl," as well as actresses Cheryl Hines and Chrissy Metz, "Dancing with the Stars" judge and "The Talk" panelist Carrie Ann Inaba, ABC meteorologist Ginger Zee and Bravo executive and talk-show host Andy Cohen.

Lake previously was wed to illustrator Rob Sussman, with whom she has sons Milo, 23, and Owen, 19, and to jewelry designer Chris Evans. Both marriages ended in divorce. Evans, who suffered from bipolar disorder, committed suicide in 2017.

