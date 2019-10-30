Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef welcome fourth child

Pop star Ricky Martin and his husband, artist Jwan Yosef, have announced the birth of their fourth child.

"Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born," Puerto Rico-native Martin, 47, wrote in Spanish on Instagram Tuesday, alongside a cropped photo of him and Yosef, who is in his mid-30s, cradling the infant. Among those posting congratulations was TV personality Mario Lopez.

On his own Instagram account, Yosef posted the same image, writing, "Renn Martin-Yosef, our baby boy is here."

The couple, who announced in January 2018 that they had married in an unpublicized ceremony sometime earlier, are the parents of daughter Lucía, whose birth they announced on Dec. 31 that year.

Yosef, who was born in Syria in 1984 to a Kurdish Muslim father and an Armenian Greek Orthodox mother and raised in Sweden, is stepfather to Martin's 11-year-old fraternal twin boys, Valentino and Matteo, born via surrogate. Renn, too, was born via surrogate.

Martin, whose hits include "Livin' La Vida Loca," has won three Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards. Yosef is a renowned artist who has held solo exhibitions worldwide.