TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 32° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 32° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Ricky Martin reveals he's married to Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, here in June

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, here in June 2016, have "signed all the papers that we needed to sign." Photo Credit: Getty Images Europe / Pascal Le Segretain

By Newsday Staff
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Grammy-winning musical artist Ricky Martin and fiance Jwan Yosef are now married, E! News reports.

“I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know,” Martin told E! News. “We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear [sic] everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”

Martin, 46, and Yosef, who is in his early 30s, started dating in 2016. The singer announced their engagement on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that November.

“Well, now he lives with me. He’s a conceptual artist and I’m a collector, so I started looking for art and I saw his art and I went crazy because I really love what he does. Really original. And then I contacted him,” Martin told DeGeneres. “I had no idea what he looked like and then I saw what he looked like and I’m like, Yeah. And we just got engaged.”

By Newsday Staff
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Jenna Coleman stars as Queen Victoria and Tom ‘Victoria’: Sanitized look at the British monarch
The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, or When, where to watch upcoming award shows
Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC Geist: Lauer’s doing ‘as good as he can be’
David Letterman interviews former president Barack Obama on First look at Obama on Letterman’s new Netflix show
Warner Wolf attends Joe Torre's Safe at Home Warner Wolf bombarded after ‘This Is Us’ reference
Sarah Jessica Parker, right, on CBS' Sarah Jessica Parker’s memorable TV roles