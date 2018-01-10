Ricky Martin reveals he's married to Jwan Yosef

Grammy-winning musical artist Ricky Martin and fiance Jwan Yosef are now married, E! News reports.

“I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know,” Martin told E! News. “We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear [sic] everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”

Martin, 46, and Yosef, who is in his early 30s, started dating in 2016. The singer announced their engagement on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that November.

“Well, now he lives with me. He’s a conceptual artist and I’m a collector, so I started looking for art and I saw his art and I went crazy because I really love what he does. Really original. And then I contacted him,” Martin told DeGeneres. “I had no idea what he looked like and then I saw what he looked like and I’m like, Yeah. And we just got engaged.”