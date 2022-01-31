TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky expecting their first child

A$AP Rocky and longtime girlfriend Rihanna, both 33,

A$AP Rocky and longtime girlfriend Rihanna, both 33, are expecting their first child. Credit: Composite: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took an epic stroll over the weekend in snowy New York to reveal she's pregnant with her first child.

Despite the frigid temperatures, the 33-year-old "Diamonds" singer and beauty mogul showed off her visibly pregnant figure in a long open pink coat (vintage Chanel) and ripped jeans as her boyfriend beamed by her side in Harlem, which is A$AP's home neighborhood.

In one photo, the two hold hands with smiles on their faces. In another, he kisses her forehead. Her bump was well adorned with a long jeweled necklace.

After months of dating rumors, the two publicly transformed their long-standing friendship into a romance during the pandemic. In an interview with GQ magazine in May 2019, A$AP called her "my lady" and "the love of my life." Of the relationship, the "PMW" rapper spoke of their travels the previous summer in a rented tour bus and how the experience cemented their bond.

Asked what it felt like to be in a relationship after his past as a ladies' man, he said: "So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

He also spoke of having children in the future, telling GQ: "If that's in my destiny, absolutely. … I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child."

No further details about the pregnancy were disclosed.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Janice Lieberman has joined News 12 Long Island,
Janice Lieberman, former 'Today' and 'GMA' reporter, joins News 12
Howard Hesseman arrives at a comedy celebration in
Howard Hesseman, star of 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dies at 81
Jerry Carroll from one of his many, many
These NY TV commercials drove us crazy back in the day
FILE - Stephanie Ruhle attends The Hollywood Reporter's
Ruhle replaces Williams on MSNBC; 'Morning Joe' expanded
Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank and Jesse
Where to stream 19 Oscar-worthy movies right now
Lamar Odom will compete on the new season
'Celebrity Big Brother' welcomes Lamar Odom, more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?