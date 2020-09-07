TODAY'S PAPER
Rihanna bruises face in scooter accident, says pop star's representative

Rihanna suffered bruises to her face and neck

Rihanna suffered bruises to her face and neck in a recent electric scooter accident, said her representative. Credit: Getty Images for BET / Robin L Marshall

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Pop star Rihanna is recovering after having suffered bruises on her face recently.

"Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face," Rihanna's representative told People magazine in a statement Saturday, adding, "Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly."

TMZ.com had run two photos of the nine-time Grammy Award winner, 32, taken Friday night in her vehicle outside the restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

The hitmaker had a visible black eye and some facial swelling, sparking speculation that recalled Rihanna's 2009 assault at the hands of R&B singer Chris Brown.

Rihanna has not commented on social media.

