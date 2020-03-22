TODAY'S PAPER
Rihanna donates $5 million to coronavirus relief efforts

Pop star Rihanna accepts the president's award onstage

Pop star Rihanna accepts the president's award onstage during the 51st NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Credit: Getty Images for BET / Aaron J. Thornton

By The Associated Press
Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation is giving $5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus.

The money will support “on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities — helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come,” the foundation said in a statement.

The funding will be channeled through Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and others.

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,” CLF’s executive director Justine Lucas said in the statement.

The money will go to food banks, testing, health care worker training, virus prevention and distribution of critical respiratory supplies.

