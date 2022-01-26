TODAY'S PAPER
Rihanna's foundation donates $15 million to climate justice

Rihanna has pledged $15 million to various climate

Rihanna has pledged $15 million to various climate justice organizations through her charitable foundation.  Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Rihanna is backing her belief that climate change is a social justice issue by pledging $15 million to the movement through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

The "We Found Love" singer, beauty mogul and fashion entrepreneur announced the donation to 18 climate justice organizations doing work in seven Caribbean nations and the United States, including the Climate Justice Alliance, the Indigenous Environmental Network, and the Movement for Black Lives.

"Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change," Rihanna, who turns 34 next month, said in a statement, adding that is the reason her foundation prioritizes both climate resilience and climate justice work.

The grants, made in partnership with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's #StartSmall philanthropic initiative, are focused on groups with female, LGBT, and Black and Indigenous leaders because their communities are at the greatest risk.

"Funders must build partnerships with grassroots organizations, acknowledging their deep understanding of what is necessary to achieve climate justice in their own communities." Justine Lucas, Clara Lionel Foundation's executive director, said in a statement.

By The Associated Press

