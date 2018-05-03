Pop star Rihanna has confirmed she is a relationship, and that she and rapper Drake, a former friend and collaborator with whom she had publicly shared an are-they-or-aren't-they teasing of a possible romance, have disengaged.

"I used to feel guilty about taking personal time," the "Love on the Brain" singer, 30, says in the new issue of Vogue magazine, "but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before."

While she gave no specifics, Rihanna has been photographed on occasion with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel since the two were first linked by tabloids in June 2017, when they reportedly were seen kissing poolside in the Spanish island of Ibiza in the Mediterranean Sea. Jameel and the nine-time Grammy Award-winner appeared together publicly at an after-party following this year's awards on Jan. 28, and were photographed separately leaving the event at Manhattan nightclub 1 OAK, later, at around 3:45 a.m.

Jameel's family is the Arab world's fourth richest, according to Forbes magazine, which last year put its net worth at $2.2 billion. Jameel is the deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, Toyota's exclusive distributor in Saudi Arabia. The company also distributes Lexus and has considerable holdings in renewable energy.

Of Drake, who gushed over her when presenting Rihanna with the lifetime-achievement Video Vanguard award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, she told Vogue, "Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don't like too many compliments; I don't like to be put on blast," and added, "We don't have a friendship now, but we're not enemies either. It is what it is."