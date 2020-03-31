Rihanna ups coronavirus donation, with Jay-Z matching

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation is donating $1 million in grants toward COVID-19 response — a number that is being matched by Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation.

The combined $2 million will support workers living in the United States without legal permission, the children of front-line health workers and first responders and the incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.

Last week, the Clara Lionel Foundation gave $5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus, with the money going to food banks, testing, health care worker training, virus prevention and distribution of critical respiratory supplies.