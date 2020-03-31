TODAY'S PAPER
Rihanna ups coronavirus donation, with Jay-Z matching

Jay-Z and Rihanna appear in a composite image.

Jay-Z and Rihanna appear in a composite image. Credit: Composite: AP

By The Associated Press
Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation is donating $1 million in grants toward COVID-19 response — a number that is being matched by Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation.

The combined $2 million will support workers living in the United States without legal permission, the children of front-line health workers and first responders and the incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.

Last week, the Clara Lionel Foundation gave $5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus, with the money going to food banks, testing, health care worker training, virus prevention and distribution of critical respiratory supplies.

By The Associated Press

