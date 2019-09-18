TODAY'S PAPER
Amazon Prime to stream Rihanna's lingerie show

Amazon Prime will begin streaming Rihanna's lingerie fashion

Amazon Prime will begin streaming Rihanna's lingerie fashion show from New York Fashion Week on Friday. Photo Credit: PETER FOLEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/PETER FOLEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

By The Associated Press
Rihanna believes women of all shapes, colors and sizes should be celebrated, and that spirit of inclusion has made her lingerie and beauty lines massive successes.

Her mission will be showcased Friday as Amazon Prime streams her New York Fashion Week show for Savage X Fenty in more than 200 countries and territories. The show's army of models included women of all sizes in a range of ethnicities and skin tones.

The show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn was an all-star extravaganza featuring Halsey, Migos, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and more.

