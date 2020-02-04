TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
52° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Rihanna to receive special honor at NAACP Image Awards

In this Dec. 2, 2019, file photo,

 In this Dec. 2, 2019, file photo, singer Rihanna poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in central London.  Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Joel C Ryan

By The Associated Press
Print

Rihanna will receive the President’s Award during the 51st NAACP Image Awards this month.

The NAACP announced Tuesday that it had selected the 31-year-old pop star and fashion icon for her “groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but (someone who) has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant.”

Rihanna will be given the award during the Feb. 22 ceremony that will be televised for the first time on BET. The show will air live from Pasadena, California.

Previous recipients include Jay-Z, Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson and Condoleezza Rice.

Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is a nine-time Grammy winner who launched her own fashion line last year called Fenty with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury group. She also has a lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, that debuted in 2018.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Rihanna “epitomizes the type of character, grace and devotion to justice” that the organization seeks to highlight.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Edie Falco stars in CBS' "Tommy." 'Tommy': Shopworn formula dooms Edie Falco's new cop drama
Terry Crews attends "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Terry Crews talks 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' LIer on 'AGT,' more
Long Island couple Gregg Casarona and Shayna Mulhall LI couple share dramatic weight-loss story on 'Rachael Ray'
Jennifer Lopez performs during the Super Bowl LIV J. Lo thanks creative crew for 'epic' halftime show
(l-r) Abby Elliott as Rebecca, Steven Weber 'Indebted': Fran Drescher returns in old-fashioned sitcom
From left, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and Chris These were the 5 best and 5 worst Super Bowl commercials
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search