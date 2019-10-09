TODAY'S PAPER
Rihanna explains why she turned down Super Bowl

Rihanna confirmed rumors that she declined to perform

Rihanna confirmed rumors that she declined to perform at last year's Super Bowl. Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Rihanna has no regrets about turning down the chance to perform at last year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

In an interview with in the November issue of Vogue, the music superstar confirmed that she declined to do the show due to differences with the NFL and to show support for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who made headlines when he refused to stand during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner." He later explained that his controversial stance was a statement against the oppression people of color have endured in this country.

“I couldn’t dare do that,” Rihanna said about the half-time show. “For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Maroon 5 ended up headlining the halftime show, along with Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

