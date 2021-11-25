Rita Moreno honor includes retrospective series

The Museum of the Moving Image is honoring stage and screen legend Rita Moreno, who spent her teen years in Valley Stream, at the institution's annual Moving Image Awards Gala on Dec. 1, and with a retrospective series starting Friday.

Moreno, who turns 90 on Dec. 11, is among the few individuals to have won all of entertainment's four major awards: an Oscar (for 1961's "West Side Story"), a Tony, two Emmys and a Grammy.

"Rita Moreno: Scene Stealer," running through Dec. 5 at MOMI in Astoria, Queens, will screen "The King and I" (1956); "Carnal Knowledge" (1971); "The Ritz" (1976) — the original Broadway version of which won her a Tony; "The Four Seasons" (1981), "I Like It Like That" (1994); "Casa de los Babys" (2003); PBS' recent "American Masters" documentary "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It" (2021); and the new "Putting the EG in EGOT: Rita Moreno on The Electric Company and The Muppet Show," for which she won, respectively, a soundtrack-album Grammy and a supporting-actress Emmy. (Her second Emmy came the following year for "The Rockford Files.")

Moreno — who also has won multiple lifetime-achievement awards including a Kennedy Center Honor — plays Valentina, a re-imagined version of the original film's corner-store owner, Doc, in Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake of "West Side Story."