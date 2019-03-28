Rita Moreno receiving Peabody Career Achievement Award

Actress-singer Rita Moreno, who spent her teen years in Valley Stream, will receive the Peabody Career Achievement Award at a ceremony May 18 in New York.

The prestigious award from the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia honors individuals who have made an indelible mark in electronic media.

Puerto Rico-born Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winner Moreno 87, has starred in such films as "West Side Story" (1961) and "The Four Seasons" (1981), and has continued her career through 2019 with a starring role in the Netflix series "One Day at a Time." Her numerous accolades also include a Kennedy Center Honor and a Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.