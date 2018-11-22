TODAY'S PAPER
19° Good Afternoon
19° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Rita Ora defends lip-syncing after erratic parade performance

Singer John Legend, who also sang during this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, publicly supports the British singer after Twitter users leveled jabs at her musical performance.

Singer Rita Ora attends the Macy's Thanksgiving Day

Singer Rita Ora attends the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 22 in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano

By The Associated Press
Print

Rita Ora is defending herself after viewers ripped into her for what they saw as awkward lip-syncing Thursday during Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.  

The British artist appeared to be singing out of sync with the vocals that viewers heard during parts of her televised performance of “Let You Love Me,” and the episode sparked a flurry of online commentary.  

Macy’s apologized via Twitter, saying “several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance” and were beyond the performers’ control.  

Ora, 27, tweeted thanks to Macy’s for “the honesty.” 

The singer also thanked fellow parade performer John Legend for coming to her defense on the social media platform.

"Fun fact John Legend," Ora tweeted, "thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us [lip-syncing] but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys!"

Legend, 39, had publicly offered support for Ora while responding to a tweet criticizing both of their performances in Manhattan Thursday.

"Fun fact," Legend tweeted. "We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway."

Legend, 39, is one of a few EGOT honorees. The singer, songwriter, record producer and actor is the second youngest person to win at least one trophy each for outstanding achievements in television, music, film and theater (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards).

With Newsday Staff

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Kiernan Shipka stars in Netflix's "The Chilling Adventures Warner Bros. settles 'Adventures of Sabrina' suit
Actress Katey Sagal attends the premiere of FX's Sagal to guest-star on Dec. 11 episode of 'The Conners'
It's hard to believe now that TV turkeys: 14 worst shows of this century
Adam Conover of Tru TV's "Adam Ruins Everything." LI's Adam Conover returns for  'Adam Ruins Everything' season 2
Eric Bana attends a screening for "The Eric Bana talks 'Dirty John,' football, more
HBO's "Barry" starring Bill Hader will have Thanksgiving TV: What to watch