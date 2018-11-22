Rita Ora is defending herself after viewers ripped into her for what they saw as awkward lip-syncing Thursday during Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The British artist appeared to be singing out of sync with the vocals that viewers heard during parts of her televised performance of “Let You Love Me,” and the episode sparked a flurry of online commentary.

Macy’s apologized via Twitter, saying “several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance” and were beyond the performers’ control.

Ora, 27, tweeted thanks to Macy’s for “the honesty.”

The singer also thanked fellow parade performer John Legend for coming to her defense on the social media platform.

"Fun fact John Legend," Ora tweeted, "thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us [lip-syncing] but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys!"

Legend, 39, had publicly offered support for Ora while responding to a tweet criticizing both of their performances in Manhattan Thursday.

"Fun fact," Legend tweeted. "We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway."

Legend, 39, is one of a few EGOT honorees. The singer, songwriter, record producer and actor is the second youngest person to win at least one trophy each for outstanding achievements in television, music, film and theater (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards).

