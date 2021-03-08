Singer-actress Rita Wilson, who with her husband Tom Hanks announced a year ago that they had contracted the coronavirus, reflected Sunday on the anniversary of that unnerving diagnosis.

"One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House, the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19," Wilson, 64, wrote on Instagram. She and two-time Academy Award winner Hanks, also 64, were in Australia where he was in preproduction on a film.

"I want to take a moment to say how grateful we are for our health, how thankful we are for the medical care we got in Queensland, and that we share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus," Wilson went on. "I'm hopeful for so many being able to get the vaccine. I also do not take for granted that creating music stayed a part of my life through @zoom remote and safe recording and writing … . Music has been very healing this year. So thankful for that, too."

Hanks has not commented publicly to mark the date.