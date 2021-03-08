TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Rita Wilson reflects on coronavirus diagnosis 1 year later

Rita Wilson, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 alongside

Rita Wilson, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 alongside husband Tom Hanks last year, publicly expressed gratitude for her health. Credit: Getty Images / TNS / Mike Windle

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Singer-actress Rita Wilson, who with her husband Tom Hanks announced a year ago that they had contracted the coronavirus, reflected Sunday on the anniversary of that unnerving diagnosis.

"One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House, the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19," Wilson, 64, wrote on Instagram. She and two-time Academy Award winner Hanks, also 64, were in Australia where he was in preproduction on a film.

"I want to take a moment to say how grateful we are for our health, how thankful we are for the medical care we got in Queensland, and that we share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus," Wilson went on. "I'm hopeful for so many being able to get the vaccine. I also do not take for granted that creating music stayed a part of my life through @zoom remote and safe recording and writing … . Music has been very healing this year. So thankful for that, too."

Hanks has not commented publicly to mark the date.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across globe
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spoke After Harry, Meghan's revealing interview, UK royals absorbing the shock
Rachel Lindsay reactivated her Instagram account on Saturday, 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay returns to Instagram
Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey, left, and Amy Golden Globes vows reform amid scrutiny on diversity
Author and Fox Sports broadcaster Emmanuel Acho will Acho to host 'Bachelor: After the Final Rose' special
Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn star in "Woman TCM Picks: 'Robin Hood,' 'Woman of the Year'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?