Robert De Niro has confirmed reports from last week that he and his wife of 21 years, philanthropist and entrepreneur Grace Hightower, are separating.

"Grace and I have two beautiful children together. We are entering a period of transition in our relationship which is a difficult but constructive process," the two-time Academy Award winner, 75, said Tuesday in a statement to Newsday. "I honor Grace as a wonderful mother and ask for privacy and respect from all as we proceed to develop our roles as partners in parenting."

The couple, who married in June 1997, have two children, son Elliot, 20, and daughter Helen, who turns 7 next month. De Niro has four adult children from past relationships.