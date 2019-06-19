TODAY'S PAPER
Shark attack survivor gets message from Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. attends a "Spider-Man: Homecoming" event

Robert Downey Jr. attends a "Spider-Man: Homecoming" event on June 25, 2017, in midtown Manhattan.  Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Brent N. Clarke

By The Associated Press
A North Carolina teenager who lost a leg in a shark attack this month got a personal message from the actor who plays "Iron Man" in Marvel's superhero movies.

Robert Downey Jr. uploaded a video addressed to 17-year-old Paige Winter on his Instagram on Tuesday, calling her heroic and resilient. He asked the teenager to be an ambassador for his climate change coalition, which aims to use advanced technologies to clean up the environment. After the June 2 attack, Winter had spoken out in support of ocean and shark conservancy.

Winter was surprised with the message during an interview that aired on ABC's "Good Morning America." At a news conference last week, her father said she was a big fan of Downey and asked him to follow her on Instagram. Downey, 54, asserted on his video that he would, indeed, follow her on the social media app.

