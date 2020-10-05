TODAY'S PAPER
Robin Thicke, April Love Geary expecting baby No. 3

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are parents

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are parents to two daughters. Thicke also has a son from his former marriage to actress Paula Patton. Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Blurred Lines" singer and "The Masked Singer" panelist Robin Thicke is expecting his third child with fiancee April Love Geary.

"Sorry we can't hang out, there's a pandemic & I'm pregnant... again. We love consistency!" wrote Geary, 25, captioning a beach photo of herself looking visibly pregnant. On Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, she said the baby was due in December, and that while the pregnancy was unplanned, the couple "decided to roll with it."

In response to a fan question, Geary said of her family, "I *think* I might be done after this one LOL. Cause with Julian it'll be four total," referring to Thicke and first wife Paula Patton's 10-year-old son. Thicke, 43, and Geary are the parents of daughters Mia, 2, and Lola, 1.

The singer, son of the late actor Alan Thicke, has not commented publicly. He and Geary became engaged in December 2018, a month after their Malibu, California, home was destroyed in the Woolsey wildfire. Of plans for marriage, she wrote, "I want to wait until our house is rebuilt after losing it in the fires a couple of years ago."

