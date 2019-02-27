Singer Robin Thicke, girlfriend April Love Geary welcome second child
"Blurred Lines" singer and "Masked Singer" panelist Robin Thicke has welcomed his second child with his fiancee, model April Love Geary.
"Lola Alain Thicke was born this morning 2/26/19 at 8:21 am. Thank you God and April Love for this blessing!" the 41-year-old Thicke wrote on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of himself in hospital scrubs cradling a newborn. The couple's first daughter, Mia Love Thicke, turned 1 on Friday.
Thicke also has an 8-year-old son, Julian, with his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton.
