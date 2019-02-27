TODAY'S PAPER
Entertainment

Singer Robin Thicke, girlfriend April Love Geary welcome second child

Singer Robin Thicke and his fiancee April Love

Singer Robin Thicke and his fiancee April Love Geary attend the pre-Grammy Awards gala on Feb.9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.  Photo Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Frazer Harrison

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Blurred Lines" singer and "Masked Singer" panelist Robin Thicke has welcomed his second child with his fiancee, model April Love Geary.

"Lola Alain Thicke was born this morning 2/26/19 at 8:21 am. Thank you God and April Love for this blessing!" the 41-year-old Thicke wrote on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of himself in hospital scrubs cradling a newborn. The couple's first daughter, Mia Love Thicke, turned 1 on Friday.

 Thicke also has an 8-year-old son, Julian, with his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton. 

