"Blurred Lines" singer and "Masked Singer" panelist Robin Thicke has welcomed his second child with his fiancee, model April Love Geary.

"Lola Alain Thicke was born this morning 2/26/19 at 8:21 am. Thank you God and April Love for this blessing!" the 41-year-old Thicke wrote on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of himself in hospital scrubs cradling a newborn. The couple's first daughter, Mia Love Thicke, turned 1 on Friday.

Thicke also has an 8-year-old son, Julian, with his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton.