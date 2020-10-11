TODAY'S PAPER
Entertainment

Zak Williams, Robin Williams' son, gets married

Mental health advocate Zachary Pym Williams, son of

Mental health advocate Zachary Pym Williams, son of the late Robin Williams, in 2016 in Manhattan.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Mental health advocate Zak Williams, son of the late comic legend Robin Williams, married Olivia June on Saturday in California. It is his second marriage.

"I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today! It went awesome and we couldn't have tied the knot on a better day. #WorldMentalHealthDay," tweeted Williams, 37, a former Manhattan art-gallery owner and Columbia Business School graduate who, with June, a former tech-startup founder, started the nutritional supplement company PYM four years ago.

"Married my best friend and love of my life today. @zakwilliams you were already stuck with me forever, and now it's legally so," June tweeted playfully. The couple welcomed son McLaurin "Mickey" Williams — whose first name is Robin Williams' middle name — on May 22, 2019.

Zachary Pym Williams, the son of Williams and first wife, Valerie Velardi, previously was wed to Alex Mallick, an associate director at Human Rights Watch with whom he had founded the New York art gallery Mallick Williams & Co. He is the eldest of Williams' three children, who include actress-filmmaker Zelda Williams, 31, and Cody Williams, 29, who was married last year.

Robin Williams — the beloved star of such movies as "Good Morning, Vietnam" (1987), "Mrs. Doubtfire" (1993) and "The Birdcage" — committed suicide on Aug. 11, 2014, at age 63 at his home in Tiburon, California. He earned four Academy Award nominations for both comedy and drama, winning for "Good Will Hunting" (1997).

