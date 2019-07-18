As the fifth anniversary approaches of the death of comedy icon Robin Williams, his son Zak told “Good Morning Britain” Thursday how helpless he felt as his father’s ultimately suicidal depression worsened.

“As a family member and a child, you want to do everything you can to help soothe and ease what seemed to be an intense personal pain," Zak Williams, 36, said. "And there were times where it felt like there was helplessness from my part, I didn’t know what I could do, or how I could be of best support.”

He added, “It was heartbreaking because he still went out and wanted to share his feelings of laughter and humor with the world, And while he was suffering and struggling, he still went out and performed. I admire him and loved him so, and having to share him was hard."

Robin Williams died on Aug. 11, 2014, at age 63.