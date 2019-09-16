Rod Stewart reveals he beat prostate cancer

At a charitable fundraiser in the UK Sunday, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart revealed he has successfully battled prostate cancer, and urged men to have regular checkups.

"Two years ago I was diagnosed with prostate cancer," Stewart, 74, said at the Wentworth Club outside his native London, where he had reunited with his old Faces bandmates Kenny Jones and Ron Wood to support the UK's Prostate Project and another charitable organization.

"No one knows this," he continued, "but I thought this is about time I told everybody. I'm in the clear now, simply because … I caught it early. I had so many tests and things," Stewart recalled. "Guys, you've got to really go to the doctor. Y'know, 'a finger up the bum, no harm done.' "

He said early onset prostate cancer can be beaten "if you're positive and you work through it and you keep a smile on your face. I mean, I've worked for two years [to fight it] and just been happy and the good Lord looked after me."

Stewart had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2000, telling Diane Sawyer on "Good Morning America" the following year that key to having overcome it was "early detection. Men have got to get to the doctors and … get it detected."