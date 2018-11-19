TODAY'S PAPER
Rolling Stones set U.S. stadium tour for 2019, including MetLife stop

Mick Jagger, left, and Keith Richards of The

Mick Jagger, left, and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform in London in May 2018.   Photo Credit: Invision/AP/Mark Allan

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The Rolling Stones have announced a 2019 U.S. tour, including a date at MetLife Stadium.

The No Filter Tour will play 13 shows from April 20 to June 21, with a June 13 stop at MetLife in East Rutherford, New Jersey. General-public tickets go on sale Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. with fan presale tickets available Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. Fans can register for the presale at the band's official website, RollingStones.com, up through 9 a.m. Nov. 27.

This will be the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers' first extended American tour since 2015's ZIP Code Tour. The band had played three independent dates in the United States in October 2016.

