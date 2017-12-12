TODAY'S PAPER
LAPD probe claim Roman Polanski molested girl in '75

Director Roman Polanski appears at the photo call

Director Roman Polanski appears at the photo call for the film, "Based On A True Story," at the 70th international film festival in Cannes, France, on May 27, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles police are investigating allegations Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski molested a 10-year-old girl in 1975.

Although the allegations are so old criminal charges cannot be brought, detectives may be able to use evidence they collect to help prosecute other cases.

The 84-year-old's been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.

The latest allegations were reported to police in October when Marianne Barnard said she was molested during a photo shoot in 1975 after Polanski had her pose nude.

She's used social media to draw attention to her allegations.

The Associated Press doesn't generally name people who report being sexually assaulted, unless they've discussed their allegations publicly.

Polanski's attorney believes an investigation will "prove the whole story to be bogus."

