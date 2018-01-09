TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 38° Good Morning
Few Clouds 38° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Roman Polanski won't face criminal charges after molestation accusation

Polanski has been a fugitive since 1978 when he fled while awaiting sentencing for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.

Roman Polanski tells reporters he can "breath with

Roman Polanski tells reporters he can "breath with relief" after a Polish judge ruled that the law forbids his extradition to the U.S., where in 1977 he pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor, in Krakow, Poland on Oct. 30, 2015.  Photo Credit: AP/Jarek Praszkiewicz

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski after a woman said he molested her in 1975 — when she was 10 years old — because the allegations are too old.

A district attorney's office memo obtained by The Associated Press on Monday says prosecutors were declining to bring charges in the case because the statute of limitations had expired.

The 84-year-old Polanski has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.

The latest allegations were reported to police in October. The woman said she was molested during a photo shoot in 1975 after Polanski had her pose nude.

Polanski's attorney, Harland Braun, has said the allegations are untrue.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

‘Bowie: The Last Five Years’: Poignant, must-see
Roslyn entrepreneur Howie Busch presents the DudeRobe on ‘Shark Tank’ investors consider DudeRobe from LI entrepreneur
From 50 secrets and fun facts about kids' TV shows
Tavis Smiley announced a deal Monday to go Tavis Smiley announces deal for new 'inspirational' series
Timberlake will headline the halftime show during Super Super Bowl week performers
Oprah Winfrey holds her Cecil B. DeMille Award Oprah’s speech was the best part of the Golden Globes