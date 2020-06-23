TODAY'S PAPER
Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assault

If convicted of the sex assault charges made by four women, adult film star Ron Jeremy could face a 90-year prison sentence. Credit: Invision / AP / Paul A. Hebert

By The Associated Press
Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jeremy, 67, whose real name is Ron Jeremy Hyatt, was charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

If Jeremy is convicted, the charges could lead to a sentence of 90 years in prison.

He is scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday. Prosecutors say they will ask for bail of $6.6 million. Emails seeking comment from Jeremy sent to several of his representatives were not immediately returned.

Prosecutors allege that Jeremy raped a 25-year-old woman at a West Hollywood home in May 2014, sexually assaulted a 33-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman in separate incidents at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and raped a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July of last year.

Another allegation from 2016, was declined by prosecutors because of insufficient evidence.

Jeremy, nicknamed “The Hedgehog,” is among the best known and most prolific actors in the industry's history, with thousands of credits to his name.

In recent years he has made a career of appearing in more mainstream entertainment, including music videos and such reality-TV shows as “The Surreal Life.”

