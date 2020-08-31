TODAY'S PAPER
20 new sexual assault charges for adult film star Ron Jeremy

Ron Jeremy appears for his arraignment on rape

Ron Jeremy appears for his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges on June 26 in Los Angeles. Twenty new counts of rape and sexual assault were added to his case on Monday. Credit: David McNew / Pool Photo via AP

By The Associated Press
Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged Monday with 20 new counts of rape or sexual assault involving 12 women and a teenage girl, authorities said.

The charges come two months after the 67-year-old Jeremy was charged with the rape of three women and the sexual assault of a fourth.

Jeremy pleaded not guilty to the new charges in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday morning, and had already denied the previous allegations.

Jeremy, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, has been held in jail on $6.6 million bail since June.

The new counts span 16 years, from 2004 to January of this year, when he is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman outside a business in Hollywood, the district attorney's office said.

The charges include five counts of forcible rape and six counts of sexual battery by restraint. They also include an allegation that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a party in 2004.

After the previous charges were filed, Jeremy's attorney Stuart Goldfarb said he was “absolutely innocent.” Goldfarb did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment on the new counts.

The combined counts could bring sentences of more than 250 years in prison.

By The Associated Press

