The rumors are true: Rosario Dawson and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker are a couple.

“Yes, very much so … ,” she said Thursday when quizzed by a TMZ.com videographer about whether they were dating. “So far, so wonderful.”

The “Luke Cage” and “The Defenders” actress, 39, called the Democratic presidential hopeful, 49, “an amazing human being” during the chat at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

Booker got rumors flowing last month during some radio appearances, including one on “The Breakfast Club” program, where he admitted, “I got a boo,” and he proceeded to tease the hosts about his chances of getting married before the 2020 election.

“There’s two more years until I might fulfill this duty, so give me some time … ,” he said, according to The Source magazine. “I’m dating somebody that’s really special.”

But don’t get Dawson started on the odds of “first lady Rosario,” please.

“I'm just grateful,” she told TMZ, “to be with someone I love and respect and admire so much who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving.”