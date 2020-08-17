Actress and #MeToo activist Rose McGowan has kept good on her 2018 vow to name the filmmaker with whom she said she had sex at age 15.

"Alexander Payne," McGowan, 46, tweeted Monday. Directly addressing the writer-director of "Sideways" and "The Descendants," she wrote, "You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in" the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake. "You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15." Payne would have been in his late 20s at the time of the alleged incident.

In a second tweet, McGowan wrote, "I just want an acknowledgement [sic] and an apology. I do not want to destroy. This was me at 15," she added, tweeting a black-and-white close-up photo of her younger self.

During an interview with Ronan Farrow at Manhattan's 92nd Street Y in February 2018, McGowan mentioned a prominent filmmaker who had had sex with her when she was 15. She declined to name him but did allow that, "He worked for my rapist and won Oscars," an apparent reference to Payne's 1996 film "Citizen Ruth," which was produced and distributed by disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein's company Miramax.

Matching the tweets' details, she told Farrow that the filmmaker "showed me a soft-porn movie he'd made for Showtime, under a different name, of course … And then he had sex with me. And then he left me next to [Cafe] Tropical in Silver Lake, standing on a street corner."

A representative for Payne, 59, did not respond to a Newsday request for comment. Payne, who was married to actress Sandra Oh from 2003 to 2006 and has a daughter with current wife, Maria Kontos, has no evident social-media accounts.

While McGowan noted a pseudonymous movie for the cable network Showtime, there is no record of one. In 1991, Payne did direct either two or three shorts for the soft-core anthology series "Inside Out" on The Playboy Channel (now Playboy TV). "My Secret Moments," co-written with his longtime collaborator Jim Taylor, appears on the video compilation "Inside Out," and "The Houseguest," written by Ken Rudman, is on "Inside Out III."

One other Payne and Taylor short that aired on The Playboy Channel, "The Hands of God," may or may not have run on the "Inside Out" TV series.

Actress Rosanna Arquette, 61, responded to McGowan's first tweet, writing, "I'm hugging that 15 year old girl."

Actress Traci Lords, 52, who began her career as an underage adult-film performer, using false IDs to indicate that she was an adult, replied to the McGowan's second Twitter post, saying, "Perverts will always try and blame the child. We see them Rose."