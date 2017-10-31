This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Rose McGowan has arrest warrant issued against her in connection to drug charge

Rose McGowan has recently become one of the leading voices against sexual harassment in Hollywood, especially against Harvey Weinstein.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Rose

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Rose McGowan for felony possession of a controlled substance. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON - An arrest warrant has been obtained for actress Rose McGowan for felony possession of a controlled substance.

The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a United flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 20. Police say the items tested positive for narcotics. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department obtained the warrant on Feb. 1

Police say they've attempted to contact McGowan so she can appear in a Loudoun County, Virginia, court. The warrant has been entered into a national law enforcement database.

McGowan has been one of the leading voices against sexual harassment in Hollywood, and tweeted earlier this month that she was raped by a man with the initials "HW." The Hollywood Reporter said McGowan confirmed she was referring to disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

By The Associated Press
