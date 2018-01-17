TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 39° Good Morning
Overcast 39° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Prosecutor in Rose McGowan Virginia drug case recuses self, cites conflict of interest

Police say belongings McGowan left on a flight at Washington Dulles International Airport tested positive for narcotics.

Rose McGowan participates in the "Citizen Rose" panel

Rose McGowan participates in the "Citizen Rose" panel during the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Willy Sanjuan

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WASHINGTON — A Virginia county prosecutor has recused himself from actress Rose McGowan's upcoming trial for felony possession of a controlled substance, citing conflict of interest.

Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul Ebert tells WTOP-FM that Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Jim Plowman asked him to take over the case, as McGowan's attorney represents him in a federal civil rights case. Ebert says the special prosecutor arrangement was approved Nov. 21.

Police say belongings left on a January 2017 flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport tested positive for narcotics.

McGowan has said she intends to plead not guilty. She and her attorney, James Hundley, say the drugs could have been planted.

McGowan has been one of the leading voices against sexual harassment in Hollywood and has accused producer Harvey Weinstein of rape.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Kelsey Grammer, left, as Frasier Crane, and David Frasier Crane, and 4 other TV shrinks
BBC America's ‘Blue Planet II’: Worthy sequel with a warning
Water.org co-founder Matt Damon is teaming up with Damon, Stella Artois team up in new Super Bowl ad
Matt Damon appears in First peek at Matt Damon's Super Bowl ad
Daniel Brühl stars as an 1890s New York Daniel Brühl talks ‘The Alienist’ TV adaptation
Actors Melanie Field, Brendan Scannell, Jasmine Matthews, Grace 'Heathers' getting a TV reboot with Doherty cameo