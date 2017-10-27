DETROIT - In her first public comments since accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, actress Rose McGowan said Friday she has been "silenced for 20 years" but won't remain quiet about sexual assault and harassment.

McGowan, delivering opening remarks at The Women's Convention in Detroit, thanked the audience "for giving me wings during this very difficult time."

"The triggering has been insane — the monster's face everywhere, my nightmare," she said. "I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed, I have been harassed, I have been maligned, and you know what? I am just like you. What happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society. It cannot stand and will not stand."

McGowan has been one of the leading voices against sexual harassment in Hollywood, and tweeted earlier this month that she was raped by a man with the initials "HW." The Hollywood Reporter said McGowan confirmed she was referring to Weinstein.

On Twitter, McGowan has amassed supporters and urged them to call out harassment using the #RoseArmy hashtag. McGowan has starred in several films, including "Scream," ''Jawbreaker," and "Planet Terror," as well as the early 2000s television series "Charmed."

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company on Oct. 8 after The New York Times published an expose that detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations against him. The Oscar-winning producer apologized without addressing any specific conduct, but has denied later allegations by several women that he raped them.

The New York Times also reported that Weinstein paid a financial settlement of $100,000 to McGowan in 1997 over an incident in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

On Friday, McGowan said because Hollywood is male-dominated, "we are given one view." She said the entertainment industry isn't isolated; instead, "it is the mirror you are given to look into."

"I know the men behind that view. They shouldn't be in your mind and they shouldn't be in mind. It's time to clean house."

Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Police in London, Los Angeles and New York are investigating Weinstein, 65.

He sued his former company on Thursday, seeking access to email and personnel records his lawyer contends would exonerate him.