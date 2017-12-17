Rose McGowan, who became one of the early faces in the current wave of sexual-abuse allegations, took Oscar-winner Meryl Streep to task for reportedly planning to join other actresses in wearing black to the Golden Globe Awards to silently protest Hollywood harassment of women.

Referring to disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein — who paid McGowan $100,000 in 1997 to settle sexual assault allegations — the actress, 44, tweeted Saturday, “Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa,” McGowan added, referring to a fashion line designed by Georgina Chapman, Weinstein’s estranged wife.

People magazine said Thursday that according to what it called “multiple sources,” many actresses would wear all black at the awards ceremony on Jan. 7 as a form of protest.

Three-time Academy Award-winner Streep, who is nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, for “The Post,” has no social-media accounts and has not publicly responded to McGowan’s tweet. When asked Friday about the rumored silent protest, Streep, 68, told the entertainment-news TV show “Extra,” “I don’t know. I’m not talking. You gotta tune in, don’t ya?”