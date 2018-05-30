TODAY'S PAPER
Ambien-maker to Roseanne Barr: 'Racism is not a known side effect' of drug

Barr urged people not to defend her and said of her Jarrett tweet that she was "ambien tweeting" at 2 a.m.

Roseanne Barr at the premiere of "Roseanne" at Walt Disney Studios on March 23 in Burbank, Calif. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Valerie Macon

By The Associated Press
Roseanne Barr is partly blaming Ambien for the tweet that led to her show's cancellation, but the maker of the insomnia drug quickly retorted that "racism is not a known side effect."

Hours after ABC axed her show for her offensive tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett — and quickly breaking a promise to stay off Twitter — the comedian was back on the social media platform.

She urged people not to defend her and said of her Jarrett tweet that she was "ambien tweeting" at 2 a.m.

That led to the response on Twitter by the drug maker Sanofi.

