TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
47° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

‘Roseanne’ actress Emma Kenney seeks ‘treatment for my battles’

Emma Kenney attends the

Emma Kenney attends the "Roseanne" premiere on March 23, 2018, in Burbank, Calif. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON

By The Associated Press
Print

“Roseanne” actress Emma Kenney says she’s taking a break from social media and Los Angeles, The Associated Press reports.

Her tweet comes after Kenney told In Touch she’s going to seek “treatment for my battles.” She didn’t specify what type of treatment, but said she’s “going to get help and make better choices.”

Kenney, 18, plays granddaughter Harris Conner-Healy on ABC’s revival of “Roseanne.” She has also played Debbie Gallagher on Showtime’s “Shameless.”

Kenney says she was running with a “really fast crowd” and doing things that weren’t legal because she’s not 21. Kenney says she felt anxious and depressed. She called it a slippery slope that she didn’t want to go down.

She says that while it didn’t affect her work, her private life suffered.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

The on-camera wardrobe of NBC's "Today" show co-host How to get the look of your favorite TV stars
Samantha Bee with Luis Rodriguez and Eduardo Carbia, Samantha Bee’s T-shirt production moves to Puerto Rico
The TV shows you'll want to watch this spring
The Seinfeld, more TV characters with tax problems
Hank Azaria in ‘Brockmire’ takes on darker comedic tone
Kelsea Johnson competes during the battle rounds on Stony Brook grad advancing on 'The Voice'