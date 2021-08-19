TODAY'S PAPER
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham expecting baby No. 2

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham already are the

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham already are the parents of a 4-year-old son. Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Action star Jason Statham and his fiancee, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, are expecting their second child.

"Taaa daahhh!!" wrote Huntington-Whiteley, 34, on Instagram Thursday, followed by a trio of "angel baby" or "cherub" emoji and the hashtag "#round2."

In the last of 10 photos of her modeling different outfits at what appears to be her home, Huntington-Whiteley reveals her visibly pregnant figure in a white sheath dress from the Italian fashion house Giaborghini.

Statham, 54, whose films include the "Fast & Furious" and "Expendables" franchises, has not commented publicly.

The two already are the parents of son Jack Oscar Statham, 4. In January 2016, the couple's representative confirmed that Statham and Huntington-Whiteley had gotten engaged at an unspecified recent time.

