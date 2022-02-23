Rosie O'Donnell has apologized to former Bollywood and "Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra Jonas for what the Commack born-and-raised comic called an "awkward" encounter at a Malibu, California, restaurant.

In a minute-long TikTok video Sunday also posted on Instagram, the 59-year-old Emmy Award winner explained she had "just embarrassed" her son Blake, his girlfriend Theresa and O'Donnell's friend, former "The Nanny" star Fran Drescher, while dining at the restaurant Nobu. "Because seated next to us … was (singer-actor) Nick Jonas and his wife, someone Chopra — which I always assumed was [physician and spirituality author] Deepak Chopra's daughter."

Greeting the couple and saying she had enjoyed Jonas' work in the 2014-17 DirecTV / Audience Network drama series "Kingdom," O'Donnell then told Chopra Jonas, " 'Hi, I know your dad.' She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I'm like, 'Deepak.' She's, like, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.' … I felt so embarrassed. Didn't you think that Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's daughter? Am I the only who one thought that?" Chopra's father, physician Ashok Chopra, died of cancer in 2013.

After a male voice, evidently Blake's, said with a chuckle, "You had one job," O'Donnell agreed, "I had one job, my kid said, and I messed it up. Right. So, Nick Jonas, I apologize and to the Chopra wife, I apologize, too."

While singer-actor-composer Carnie Wilson ("Bridesmaids") responded on Instagram, "No you're not the only one!! I stand corrected too Lolol. Totally embarrassed!!!!!," other commenters there and on TikTok expressed consternation at what they characterized as a clumsy apology, taking aim particularly at the phrase "the Chopra wife."

After reading those comments, O'Donnell posted a second minute-long video on TikTok and Instagram.

"It was just awkward," she said in part, adding of "The Matrix Resurrections" star and 2000 Miss World, "She's apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him, people were saying. So I'm sure it felt weird to her, to begin with. And anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka — I hope I'm pronouncing that right. And I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Actor Debi Mazar and singer-actor Kristin Chenoweth posted supportively on O'Donnell's Instagram. O'Donnell subsequently posted a screengrab from Chopra's Instagram account, showing 74.5 million followers.

It was unclear if Chopra Jonas had accepted O'Donnell's apology, or if O'Donnell had reached out privately. Representatives for both Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas did not respond to Newsday requests for comment.