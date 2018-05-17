Here are answers to the most frequently-asked (Googled) questions about the upcoming royal wedding, beginning with top questions according to insights by Google Trends. This article will be updated.

When is Harry and Meghan's wedding?

Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Not a public holiday in the U.K., unlike April 29, 2011 – Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding date -- which was a public holiday.)

Who is Meghan Markle?

An American actress best known for her role on the USA Network show “Suits,” on which she played paralegal Rachel Zane from 2011 until 2018. Art imitated life on the season 7 finale: Markle’s character got married on the actress’ last episode before effectively retiring from acting.

How did Prince Harry and Meghan meet?

On a blind date. Harry revealed as much during the couple’s extensive BBC interview (the couple’s first-ever joint interview) shortly following news of their engagement.

How old is Meghan Markle?

36. Her birthdate is Aug. 4, 1981, making her about a month shy of three years older than her fiancé.

What will Meghan's title be?

Contrary to popular assumption, she will not be a princess. (Only women born into the royal family – looking at you, Princess Charlotte – are bestowed that title.) If tradition follows, which it almost certainly will, knowing this family, Prince Harry will be given a new title on the wedding day, and Meghan will be given one in line with that. Just like Prince William and Kate Middleton became, respectively, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their wedding day.

According to reports, Duke of Sussex, a title that is vacant and hasn’t been used in the royal family since the 19th century, is reserved for Harry.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

That’s a long way of saying: Meghan’s title will probably be Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex.

What time does the royal wedding start?

Coverage begins at 4 a.m. Eastern Time on some networks (CBS, NBC, BBC America), thanks to a five-hour time difference from London.

Is the royal wedding televised? How and where do I watch?

Everything you need to know about that is right here.