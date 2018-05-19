TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
51° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Royal wedding: See photos as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot

By Newsday.com staff
Print

See members of the British royal family as well as celebrity guests and fans gathered near the wedding of Prince Harry and "Suits" actress Meghan Markle, on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle, about 20 miles outside London.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess
Photo Credit: AP / Jane Barlow

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, kiss as they leave St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony on May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess
Photo Credit: Getty Images / WPA Pool

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, kiss as they leave St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony on May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess
Photo Credit: EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock / Neil Hall / Pool

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, kiss as they leave St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony on May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave in
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Radburn

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave in an open carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on May 19, 2018.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave in
Photo Credit: AP / Odd Andersen

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave in a carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding
Photo Credit: AP / Dominic Lipinksi

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange rings during
Photo Credit: AP / Owen Humphreys

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange rings during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave in a
Photo Credit: AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave in a carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kneel during their
Photo Credit: AP / Owen Humphreys

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kneel during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their
Photo Credit: AP / Gareth Fuller

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands
Photo Credit: AP / Owen Humphreys

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding
Photo Credit: AP / Dominic Lipinksi

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's
Photo Credit: AP / Danny Lawson

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel after the wedding ceremony in Windsor on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding
Photo Credit: AP / Gareth Fuller

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding
Photo Credit: AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding
Photo Credit: AP / Dominic Lipinski

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle arrives at her royal wedding ceremony
Photo Credit: EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock/ British Ministry of Defence / Owen Cooban

Meghan Markle arrives at her royal wedding ceremony wearing a Givenchy gown at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Bridesmaids

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, third left, and Meghan
Photo Credit: AP / Ben Stansall

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, third left, and Meghan Markle's friend Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney, second left, hold bridesmaids' hands as they arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is driven by the Long Walk
Photo Credit: EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock / Toby Melville / Pool

Meghan Markle is driven by the Long Walk to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for her wedding on May 19, 2018.

Sir Elton John and David Furnish

David and Victoria Beckham, right, talk with Elton
Photo Credit: Getty Images / WPA Pool

David and Victoria Beckham, right, talk with Elton John, left, and his husband, David Furnish, center, as they arrive at St. George's Chapel for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for the wedding
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Ian West

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel on May 19, 2018.

Prince Charles and Camilla

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess
Photo Credit: Getty Images / WPA Pool

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at St. George's Chapel.

Prince Harry looks on as Meghan Markle walks
Photo Credit: AP / Jonathan Brady

Prince Harry looks on as Meghan Markle walks down the aisle accompanied by Prince Charles at St. George's Chapel.

Prince Charles walks Meghan Markle down the aisle

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle with Prince
Photo Credit: AP

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle with Prince Charles at St. George's Chapel.

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Abigail Leigh Spencer

From left, Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Abigail
Photo Credit: Getty Images / WPA Pool

From left, Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Abigail Leigh Spencer take their seats in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Guests are seated inside St George's Chapel, Windsor
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / DANNY LAWSON

Guests are seated inside St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and US actress Meghan Markle.

Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, takes her seat
Photo Credit: AP / Dominic Lipinski

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, takes her seat prior to the start of the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

George and Amal Clooney

From left, George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Silver Tree
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / DOMINIC LIPINSKI

From left, George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Silver Tree and Abraham Levy take their seats inside the Chapel ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and best man Prince William

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, right, and
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / DOMINIC LIPINSKI

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, right, and Prince Harry's brother and best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive for his wedding to American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and best man Prince William

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, left, and
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TOBY MELVILLE

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, left, and Prince Harry's brother and best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive for his wedding to American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ODD ANDERSEN

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Princes William and Harry

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, left, and Prince
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / DOMINIC LIPINSKI

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, left, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at Harry's wedding to American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland arrives for the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GARETH FULLER

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle arrives to marry Britain's Prince Harry,
Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Matthews

Meghan Markle arrives to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle arrives to marry Britain's Prince Harry,
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BEN STANSALL

Meghan Markle arrives to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Prince Andrew, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

From left, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York,
Photo Credit: AP / Jonathan Brady

From left, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and her fiance Jack Brooksbank sit, prior to the start of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Meghan Markle and her mother

Meghan Markle, right, and her mother Doria Ragland
Photo Credit: AP / Tim Ireland

Meghan Markle, right, and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018 before Markle's wedding ceremony with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Meghan Markle, right, and her mother Doria Ragland
Photo Credit: AP / Tim Ireland

Meghan Markle, right, and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018 before Markle's wedding ceremony with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Prince William

Britain's Prince Harry, left, and best man Prince
Photo Credit: AP / Odd Anderson

Britain's Prince Harry, left, and best man Prince William arrive for the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

Prince Michael of Kent, center, and Princess Michael
Photo Credit: AP / Gareth Fuller

Prince Michael of Kent, center, and Princess Michael of Kent arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Meghan Markle en route to wedding

Meghan Markle leaves Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow,
Photo Credit: AP / Tim Ireland

Meghan Markle leaves Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018 before her wedding ceremony with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Well-wishers wear masks depicting Britain's Prince Harry and
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TOLGA AKMEN

Well-wishers wear masks depicting Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle as they wait on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.

Sarah Rafferty

Meghan Markle's friend, U.S. actress Sarah Rafferty, arrives
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN WEST

Meghan Markle's friend, U.S. actress Sarah Rafferty, arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Sarah, Duchess of York

Sarah, Duchess of York arrives at St George's
Photo Credit: Getty Images / WPA Pool

Sarah, Duchess of York arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian arrive for the
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Radburn

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

James Cordon and Julia Carey

James Cordon and his wife Julia Carey arrive
Photo Credit: AP / Gareth Fuller

James Cordon and his wife Julia Carey arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

George and Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney arrive for the wedding
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ODD ANDERSEN

George and Amal Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Tom and Lara Inskip

Prince Harry's friend Tom Inskip and his wife
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CHRIS JACKSON

Prince Harry's friend Tom Inskip and his wife Lara Inskip arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Gina Torres

Gina Torres arrives for the wedding ceremony of
Photo Credit: AP / Ian West

Gina Torres arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Ian West/pool photo via AP)

British Armed Forces

A handout photo made available by the British
Photo Credit: OWEN COOBAN/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence shows around 250 members of the Armed Forces making their final preparations in Windsor ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Cressida Bonas

Cressida Bonas arrives for the wedding ceremony of
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN WEST

Cressida Bonas arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

A member of staff holds a service sheet
Photo Credit: TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

A member of staff holds a service sheet and goodie bags prior to the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Well-wishers gather along the Long Walk leading to
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / YUI MOK

Well-wishers gather along the Long Walk leading to the Cambridge Gate entrance of Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

David and Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham arrive for the wedding
Photo Credit: LAUREN HURLEY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / LAUREN HURLEY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

David and Victoria Beckham arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Pippa and James Middleton

Pippa and James Middleton arrive for the wedding
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN WEST

Pippa and James Middleton arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Amal and George Clooney

Amal and George Clooney arrive for the wedding
Photo Credit: AP / Ian West

Amal and George Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN WEST

Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Chelsy Davy

Chelsy Davy, top center, arrives for the wedding
Photo Credit: AP / Toby Melville

Chelsy Davy, top center, arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

A view from the Round Tower shows guests
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VICTORIA JONES

A view from the Round Tower shows guests arriving for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Spectators gather along the Long Walk ahead of
Photo Credit: AP / Yui Mok

Spectators gather along the Long Walk ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor castle in Windsor near London, England, Saturday May 19, 2018.

Earl Spencer and Countess Spencer

Earl Spencer and his wife, Countess Spencer, arrive
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Jackson

Earl Spencer and his wife, Countess Spencer, arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

A view from the Round Tower at Windsor
Photo Credit: AP / Victoria Jones

A view from the Round Tower at Windsor Castle shows guests arriving for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Victoria Jones/pool photo via AP)

Royal fans ahead of the royal wedding ceremony
Photo Credit: NIGEL RODDIS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Royal fans ahead of the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Kitty Spencer

Kitty Spencer, right, arrives for the wedding ceremony
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN WEST

Kitty Spencer, right, arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Eliza Spencer, Louis Spencer and more

From left, Eliza Spencer, Louis Spencer, Victoria Aitken
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Radburn

From left, Eliza Spencer, Louis Spencer, Victoria Aitken and Kitty Spencer arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Members of the public, who were invited to
Photo Credit: TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Members of the public, who were invited to watch the ceremony from Windsor Castle's grounds, gather prior to the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Carol and Michael Middleton

Carol and Michael Middleton arrive for the wedding
Photo Credit: AP / Ian West

Carol and Michael Middleton arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley arrive for the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN WEST

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

The Queen's Guard band

The Queen's Guard band makes its way down
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Furlong

The Queen's Guard band makes its way down the high street during the wedding of Prince Harry Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba

Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba, followed by Oprah
Photo Credit: Getty Images / WPA Pool

Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba, followed by Oprah Winfrey (fourth right) arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras

Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras arrive for the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson

Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt

Prince's Harry's friend, British singer James Blunt, right,
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CHRIS RADBURN

Prince's Harry's friend, British singer James Blunt, right, and Sofia Wellesley arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Sir Keith Mills and Maureen Mills

Sir Keith Mills and his wife Maureen Mills
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson

Sir Keith Mills and his wife Maureen Mills arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Nicholas Soames

Nicholas Soames arrives for the wedding ceremony of
Photo Credit: AP / Ian West

Nicholas Soames arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

By Newsday.com staff

More Entertainment

A scene from the second season of "13 A parent's guide to the new season of '13 Reasons Why' 
The second season of "13 Reasons Why" is '13 Reasons Why' review: More talking, but content issues remain
Tom Wolfe, the white-suited wizard of New Journalism, Recent notable deaths
Eden Sher, Neil Flynn, Patricia Heaton, Charlie McDermott 'The Middle' says goodbye with a heart-tugging finale
Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" Season 2 is being '13 Reasons Why': What LI parents, kids are saying
Nev Schulman attends ProjectArt "My Kid Could Do 'Catfish' host denies sexual misconduct claims