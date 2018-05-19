See members of the British royal family as well as celebrity guests and fans gathered near the wedding of Prince Harry and "Suits" actress Meghan Markle, on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle, about 20 miles outside London.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, kiss as they leave St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony on May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave in an open carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange rings during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kneel during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on May 19, 2018.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Meghan Markle Meghan Markle arrives at her royal wedding ceremony wearing a Givenchy gown at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Bridesmaids Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, third left, and Meghan Markle's friend Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney, second left, hold bridesmaids' hands as they arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Sir Elton John and David Furnish David and Victoria Beckham, right, talk with Elton John, left, and his husband, David Furnish, center, as they arrive at St. George's Chapel for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel on May 19, 2018.

Prince Charles and Camilla Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at St. George's Chapel.

Prince Harry looks on as Meghan Markle walks down the aisle accompanied by Prince Charles at St. George's Chapel.

Prince Charles walks Meghan Markle down the aisle Meghan Markle walks down the aisle with Prince Charles at St. George's Chapel.

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Abigail Leigh Spencer From left, Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Abigail Leigh Spencer take their seats in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Guests are seated inside St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and US actress Meghan Markle.

Doria Ragland Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, takes her seat prior to the start of the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

George and Amal Clooney From left, George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Silver Tree and Abraham Levy take their seats inside the Chapel ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and best man Prince William Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, right, and Prince Harry's brother and best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive for his wedding to American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Princes William and Harry Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, left, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at Harry's wedding to American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Meghan Markle Meghan Markle arrives to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Prince Andrew, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie From left, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and her fiance Jack Brooksbank sit, prior to the start of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Meghan Markle and her mother Meghan Markle, right, and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018 before Markle's wedding ceremony with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Prince William Britain's Prince Harry, left, and best man Prince William arrive for the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent Prince Michael of Kent, center, and Princess Michael of Kent arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Well-wishers wear masks depicting Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle as they wait on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.

Sarah Rafferty Meghan Markle's friend, U.S. actress Sarah Rafferty, arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Sarah, Duchess of York Sarah, Duchess of York arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

James Cordon and Julia Carey James Cordon and his wife Julia Carey arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

George and Amal Clooney George and Amal Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Tom and Lara Inskip Prince Harry's friend Tom Inskip and his wife Lara Inskip arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Gina Torres Gina Torres arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Ian West/pool photo via AP)

British Armed Forces A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence shows around 250 members of the Armed Forces making their final preparations in Windsor ahead of the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Cressida Bonas Cressida Bonas arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

A member of staff holds a service sheet and goodie bags prior to the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Well-wishers gather along the Long Walk leading to the Cambridge Gate entrance of Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

David and Victoria Beckham David and Victoria Beckham arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Pippa and James Middleton Pippa and James Middleton arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Amal and George Clooney Amal and George Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Oprah Winfrey Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Chelsy Davy Chelsy Davy, top center, arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

A view from the Round Tower shows guests arriving for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Spectators gather along the Long Walk ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor castle in Windsor near London, England, Saturday May 19, 2018.

Earl Spencer and Countess Spencer Earl Spencer and his wife, Countess Spencer, arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

A view from the Round Tower at Windsor Castle shows guests arriving for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Victoria Jones/pool photo via AP)

Royal fans ahead of the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Kitty Spencer Kitty Spencer, right, arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Eliza Spencer, Louis Spencer and more From left, Eliza Spencer, Louis Spencer, Victoria Aitken and Kitty Spencer arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Members of the public, who were invited to watch the ceremony from Windsor Castle's grounds, gather prior to the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Carol and Michael Middleton Carol and Michael Middleton arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley James Haskell and Chloe Madeley arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

The Queen's Guard band The Queen's Guard band makes its way down the high street during the wedding of Prince Harry Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba, followed by Oprah Winfrey (fourth right) arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt Prince's Harry's friend, British singer James Blunt, right, and Sofia Wellesley arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Sir Keith Mills and Maureen Mills Sir Keith Mills and his wife Maureen Mills arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and American actress Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Saturday, May 19, 2018.