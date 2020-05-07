TODAY'S PAPER
Rupert Grint, girlfriend welcome daughter

Rupert Grint, who stars with Lindsay Lohan in

Rupert Grint, who stars with Lindsay Lohan in a British sitcom, is a first-time dad.  Credit: Getty Images for ReedPOP/Eugene Gologursky

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Rupert Grint, who played wizard-in-training Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, and his longtime romantic partner, Georgia Groome, have welcomed their first child together.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," the couple's representative said in a statement. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

The couple, who have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, reportedly have been in together since 2011. Grint's recent work includes the British sitcom "Sick Note" opposite Long Island native Lindsay Lohan, who joined the cast in 2018 for its second season.

Grint, 31, told the U.K. newspaper The Guardian in December 2018, "I'd like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

