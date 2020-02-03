TODAY'S PAPER
Rush Limbaugh says he's been diagnosed with lung cancer

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh speaks during a news conference at The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu on Jan. 1, 2010. Credit: AP/Chris Carlson

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.

Limbaugh called himself the “mayor of Realville” in announcing his illness. He’d been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be a pulmonary malignancy.

