TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Rush Limbaugh's syndicator to keep his voice alive on radio

Radio personality Rush Limbaugh, seen in 2018, died

Radio personality Rush Limbaugh, seen in 2018, died at age 70 last month. Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson

By The Associated Press
Print

The replacement for Rush Limbaugh is ... Rush Limbaugh, at least in part.

Premiere Networks, the company that syndicated Limbaugh's afternoon program to some 600 radio stations across the country, said Monday that it would continue airing a series of guest hosts that play archival audio footage of the late personality. Limbaugh, 70, died of cancer on Feb. 17.

"No one can replace Rush Limbaugh, and Premiere Networks will continue to provide millions of loyal listeners with the voice of Rush for the long term," said company spokeswoman Rachel Nelson.

Through Limbaugh's absence for cancer treatments and since his death, the show has had such guest hosts as Todd Herman, Ken Matthews and Brett Winterble, who guide listeners through clips of Limbaugh talking on various issues.

The announcement indicates there has been no serious erosion in listeners for the program after Limbaugh's death, said Michael Harrison, publisher of the trade publication Talkers magazine.

There will almost certainly be an effort by competitors to siphon off some of the stations that Limbaugh held, and personalities like Dana Loesch, Dan Bongino and Erick Erickson are making those moves, Harrison said.

For Premiere, appointing a single host to replace Limbaugh would put a huge burden on that person, he said.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Long Island's Luke Islam is in the new 'AGT' favorite from LI stars in 'Mighty Ducks' sequel
Ellen DeGeneres, left, says wife Portia de Rossi Ellen DeGeneres on wife's emergency surgery
Jamie Foxx, left, is set to play Mike Jamie Foxx to play Mike Tyson in limited series
Katie Couric recently ended her stint as guest Couric 'Jeopardy!' gig raises $230G to fight cancer
CBS says its daytime show "The Talk" will CBS extends 'The Talk' hiatus amid Osbourne probe
Natalie Portman and partner Sophie Mas said they Portman, partner ink 1st-look deal with Apple TV Plus
Didn’t find what you were looking for?