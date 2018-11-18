Academy Award winner Russell Crowe sang and played guitar onstage in Bay Shore during the encore of a show by Canadian folk-rock performer Alan Doyle, his longtime songwriting partner.

"I've just come from work. Sorry about the tracksuit," Crowe, 54, quipped in a YouTube video of his Friday performance with Doyle and the Beautiful Beautiful Band at the YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts. After a little more patter, the actor — who has been in Manhattan shooting the lead in Showtime's upcoming miniseries based on Gabriel Sherman's 2014 biography of Fox News founder Roger Ailes, "The Loudest Voice in the Room" — then played an acoustic guitar and sang the Kris Kristofferson-penned "Sunday Morning Coming Down," popularized in 1970 by Johnny Cash.

Afterward, Crowe and Doyle — a songwriting team since the early 2000s — performed a duet of Cash's 1968 hit "Folsom Prison Blues." Between songs Crowe told the audience, "I've been living in [sic] Long Island again. I lived here in pre-Biblical times," he joked, "when I was [playing] Noah," the title role in Darren Aronofsky's 2014 movie, filmed in Oyster Bay. "But, yeah," he continued, "I'm back on Long Island with my people."

Crowe's spokeswoman on Sunday did not respond to a Newsday request for details about the actor's affinity for the area.

"I'm here till May," the actor said, going on to explain his somewhat puffy look onstage from his having been "wearing, like, 20 pounds of silicon prosthetics on my face at the moment to play Roger Ailes … It's very weird. I call it 'face jail.' I go to work in the morning, I spend five hours in the chair, they glue this . . . [expletive] to my face and I'm in face jail for about 12 or 14 hours."

The day after the gig, Crowe, who has starred in films including 2000's “Gladiator," 2001's "A Beautiful Mind" and the recently released "Boy Erased,"/ tweeted, "A little casual in a track suit and a little rough around the edges due to no rehearsal or soundcheck, and the minor detail of never having done this particular song together... ever, but, any time I can get on a stage with @alanthomasdoyle is a good time."

The two have performed together often, including at Joe's Pub in New York in 2012. Crowe additionally fronts his own band, 30 Odd Foot of Grunts.