TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 50° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 50° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Russell Simmons accused of sexual misconduct by model Keri Claussen Khalighi

Simmons denied the allegations in a statement.

Russell Simmons presents the Vanguard Award on stage

Russell Simmons presents the Vanguard Award on stage at the 46th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif. on Feb. 6, 2015. Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Model Keri Claussen Khalighi has come forward to accuse Def Jam Records mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct in 1991 when she was 17 years old.

In a report Sunday in the Los Angeles Times, Khalighi says that Simmons coerced her to perform a sex act and later penetrated her without her consent. She says the film producer and director Brett Ratner, who has also been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment, was present.

Simmons, now 60, denied the allegations in a statement. He says everything that occurred between himself and Khalighi was completely consensual.

The Times report also includes additional allegations against Ratner, who has previously denied all allegations through his attorney, Martin Singer. Representatives for Ratner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

'SNL' addresses harrassment accusations against Al Franken on Did 'SNL' let alum Al Franken off the hook?
FILE - This Aug. 8, 2009 file photo Rep: 'Partridge Family' star David Cassidy hospitalized
This is a scene from the classic television Here’s what to watch on Thanksgiving and the day after
Barbra Streisand performs onstage during the tour ‘Barbra’: Streisand soars on Netflix special
The massive eight-CD package, $174.98, features more than Holiday gifts for music lovers and more
This image released by Lifetime shows Alana Boden, 'I Am Elizabeth Smart' airs on Lifetime