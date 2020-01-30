Russell Wilson, Ciara expecting second child

TODAY'S PAPER
Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2019

 Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.  Credit: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Ciara and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, announced Thursday that they are expecting their second child, Ciara's third.

"Number 3," wrote Ciara, 34, and Wilson, 31, separately on their Twitter and Instagram accounts. The accompanying photos from their vacation in the Caribbean's Turks and Caicos Islands show a visibly pregnant Ciara in a red bikini.

The couple, married 3 1/2 years, are parents to daughter Sienna, who turns 3 in March. Ciara additionally has son Future, 5, from a previous relationship with the rapper Future.

