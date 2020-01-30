Russell Wilson, Ciara expecting second child

Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Ciara and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, announced Thursday that they are expecting their second child, Ciara's third.

"Number 3," wrote Ciara, 34, and Wilson, 31, separately on their Twitter and Instagram accounts. The accompanying photos from their vacation in the Caribbean's Turks and Caicos Islands show a visibly pregnant Ciara in a red bikini.

The couple, married 3 1/2 years, are parents to daughter Sienna, who turns 3 in March. Ciara additionally has son Future, 5, from a previous relationship with the rapper Future.