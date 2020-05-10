Tony Award-winner Ruthie Ann Miles announced Saturday that she and her husband have welcomed a new baby, after having lost their young daughter in 2018 when a driver ran a red light, and their unborn daughter two months later.

On Twitter and Instagram, the 37-year-old Miles posted a closeup photo of baby feet, writing across it in graphical text, "Welcome to the world, Baby Hope Elizabeth!" She added in a caption, "3 generations of April Babies," suggesting that the new child's birthdate is, like Miles', in April.

"Congratulations!!!" responded theater icon Lin-Manuel Miranda on Twitter. Miles' TV castmate Simone Missick, star of the CBS legal drama "All Rise,” commented on Instagram, "Most perfectest feet EVER. Cant wait to spoil her silly!" Tony Award winner Laura Benanti commented, "Ruthie!!!! Oh my goodness!!! My heart is bursting for you! May God bless you all."

Miles, who earned her 2015 Tony for her role as Lady Thiang in the musical revival "The King and I," had announced on March 21 that she and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, were again expecting a child.

On March 5, 2018, the pregnant Miles and her 5-year-old daughter Abigail were crossing a street in Brooklyn, along with Miles' friend Lauren Lew and her own 1-year-old son, Joshua. A car driven by Staten Island resident Dorothy Bruns, 44, was stopped at the red light. There, Bruns suffered the latest in a history of seizures and her car entered the crosswalk, striking them and a 46-year-old man, killing the two children and fatally injuring Miles' unborn child.